BRIEF-3D Systems Confirms Submission Of Superior Proposal To Combine With Stratasys

3D Systems Corp: * 3D SYSTEMS CONFIRMS SUBMISSION OF A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO COMBINE WITH STRATASYS

* 3D SYSTEMS CORP - PROPOSED DEAL TO CONVERT EACH STRATASYS SHARE INTO $7.50 IN CASH AND 1.2507 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF 3D SYSTEMS COMMON STOCK * 3D SYSTEMS CORP - INCLUSIVE OF COST SYNERGIES, PROPOSAL PROVIDES VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $25 PER STRATASYS SHARE

* 3D SYSTEMS CORP - COMBINATION WOULD RESULT IN STRATASYS SHAREHOLDERS OWNING 40% OF COMBINED CO AND RECEIVING ABOUT $540 MILLION IN CASH * 3D SYSTEMS - COMBINED CO POSITIONED TO DELIVER AT LEAST TOTAL VALUE IN EXCESS OF $1,840 MILLION TO STRATASYS SHAREHOLDERS

* 3D SYSTEMS CORP - PROPOSAL PROVIDES IMMEDIATE CASH AND LIQUID STOCK VALUE WITHOUT ANY FINANCING CONDITION/DELAY TO CLOSING TO ACCOMMODATE FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)