132 injured after Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore

At least 132 people were injured after Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:20 IST
132 injured after Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 132 people were injured after Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. The injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, said Chief Secretary, Odisha.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha along with senior officers Hemant Sharma, Balwant Singh, Arvind Agarwal, DG Fire Services have been despatched to the spot to supervise arrangements for relief operations after the train accident at Bahanaga. Medical colleges and all hospitals in and around Balasore are put on alert. SCBMC alerted too. 3 NDRF units; 4 ODRAF units and 60 ambulances mobilised, according to the Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

