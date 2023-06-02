Mustard oil to be available at Rs 110 per litre under Public Distribution System: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to make mustard oil available at Rs 110 per litre under the Public Distribution System (PDS) through fair-price shops. Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has decided to make mustard oil available at Rs 110 per litre through its fair price shops providing much-needed relief to the people of the state.

He said that the beneficiaries would now get mustard oil cheaper by about Rs 37 per litre as compared to earlier rates under PDS. Before June 2023, the Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries were getting mustard oil at Rs 142 per litre and above Poverty Line (APL) at Rs 147 per litre.

The Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken to provide relief to all sections of society. He said that State Government was taking welfare-oriented choices to benefit the people and was committed to ensuring food security for people under the PDS. He said that there were as many as 19,74,790 ration card holders in the state who are being provided food grains at subsidized rates through 5197 fair-price shops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)