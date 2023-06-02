J-K: Sapphire exploration team reaches Kishtwar, discusses action plan with district administration

An expert team deployed for Sapphire exploration in the Paddar area of Kishtwar District discussed the action plan with the district administration on Friday, an official statement said. During the meeting, the team informed the action plan for the Sapphire investigation in the designated area. The team also shared insights regarding the duration of their stay, which is expected to span 90 days, subject to weather conditions.

"Acknowledging the importance of the exploration project, the Deputy Commissioner assured the team of all possible administrative support and issued necessary directives to the concerned departments," the statement mentioned. The meeting was attended by the Director, of Geology and Mining, J-K, O P Bhagat; Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, Harbans Lal; District Mineral Officer, Dr Brijesh Manhas; Sub Divisional Magistrate Paddar, Dr Rishi Kumar; Senior Geologist from the Geological Survey of India, Jammu, Neeraj Kumar, besides the MECL was represented by General Manager (Geology) P R Nair and Director Technical Pankaj Pandey.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing the Sapphire exploration efforts in Kishtwar, with the aim of harnessing the region's potential and contributing to its economic growth, the statement said. (ANI)

