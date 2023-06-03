Left Menu

US escalates dispute with Mexico over GM corn, after formal consultations fail

The North American neighbors are inching closer to a full-blown trade dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade over Mexico's policies to limit the use of GM corn, which it imports from the U.S. If the consultations announced on Friday fail to resolve disagreements within 75 days, Washington can request a dispute settlement panel to decide the case.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2023 02:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 02:07 IST
US escalates dispute with Mexico over GM corn, after formal consultations fail
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is escalating its conflict with Mexico over agriculture biotech measures, including the stance on genetically modified (GM) corn, by requesting dispute settlement consultations, senior officials of the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday. The North American neighbors are inching closer to a full-blown trade dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade over Mexico's policies to limit the use of GM corn, which it imports from the U.S.

If the consultations announced on Friday fail to resolve disagreements within 75 days, Washington can request a dispute settlement panel to decide the case. Asked if Canada would take similar action to the U.S., a spokesperson for the Trade Ministry said Canada is "considering its next steps" and would be "guided by what is in the best interest of our farmers and the Canadian agriculture sector."

The United States requested formal trade consultations in March over objections to Mexico's plans to limit imports of GM corn and other agricultural biotechnology products. Those consultations took place, but failed to resolve the matter, the senior USTR officials said. A spokesperson for Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately comment on the move. The Agriculture Ministry declined to comment.

Earlier this week, Mexico's agriculture minister expressed confidence in an interview that the dispute with the U.S. would not escalate to a dispute settlement panel. The conflict comes amid other disagreements between the U.S. and Mexico, most notably over energy in which the U.S. has argued that Mexico's nationalist policy prejudices foreign companies.

Despite changes to Mexico's decree on GM corn, which it modified in February, the U.S. said the Latin American country's policies are not based on science and appear inconsistent with its commitment under the USMCA. The new decree eliminated the deadline to ban GM corn for animal feed and industrial use, by far the bulk of its $5 billion worth of U.S. corn imports, but maintained a ban on GM corn used in dough or tortillas.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said GM seeds can contaminate Mexico's age-old native varieties and has questioned their impact on human health. "They did make some modifications such as removing the specific timeline for banning biotech products, but the decree does call for a gradual substitution and eventual banning of biotech corn, and this part of the measure itself is not science-based," said a senior USTR official. The consultations will also address Mexico's rejection of new biotech seeds for products like soybeans, cotton and canola, U.S. officials said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement, "We fundamentally disagree with the position Mexico has taken on the issue of biotechnology, which has been proven to be safe for decades." The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), which represents U.S. farmers, praised the U.S. move.

"Mexico's actions, which are not based on sound science, have threatened the financial wellbeing of corn growers and our nation's rural communities," said NCGA President Tom Haag in a statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
3
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023