12-year-old raped in Pune, 3 accused booked

A man was arrested and two others were booked after they were accused of raping a 12-year-old in Pune, the police said. According to Pune City Police, one of the accused was identified as Munna Mehboob Nadaf.

The police added that the incident came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to a teacher during a school counselling session. They stated further that the minor was subjected to the crime four years ago in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city when she was just twelve years old.

The police stated that they registered a case against the three accused persons under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have registered a case against the three accused, including Munna Mehboob Nadaf, under appropriate sections of the IPC and the POSCO Act at the Kondhwa police station," an officer said.

The police added that they have nabbed Munna and were trying to nab two other accused at the earliest. "We have apprehended Munna and are trying to search for two other accused who are absconding," they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

