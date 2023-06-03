Left Menu

Andhra: 4 dead, 6 injured after vehicle collides with parked lorry

As many as four people died, one in critical condition, while six were seriously injured after a typhoon vehicle collided with a parked lorry from behind on Peeleru-Chittoor National Highway, informed Peleru police officials.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 11:03 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as four people were killed, one in critical condition, while six others were seriously injured on Saturday after a vehicle collided with a parked lorry from behind on Peeleru-Chittoor National Highway, informed Peleru police officials. According to the police, the deceased were travelling from Nandyala to Tiruvannamalai.

The Peleru police have shifted the injured along with the deceased to Government Hospital. Two of the seriously injured were shifted to Tirupati for better treatment. One person's condition is alarming while 6 others are seriously injured, informed Peleru police officials.

The details of the dead and injured are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

