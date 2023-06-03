Left Menu

Odisha train accident: Special train carrying 250 stranded passengers leaves for Chennai

A special train P13671 EX-BBS-MAS carrying stranded passengers from Odisha's Bhadrak has left for Chennai following the Balasore train accident.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 11:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A special train carrying stranded passengers from Odisha's Bhadrak has left for Chennai following the Balasore train accident. The special train C P13671 EX-BBS-MAS carrying 250 passengers started at 8: 40 AM on Saturday and will halt at all scheduled stops of train no 12841. The special train is scheduled to reach Chennai Central Railway station tentatively at 9 AM on Sunday, mentioned an offical statement.

Meanwhile, Army teams have been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens in the Odisha triple train accident that claimed the lives of 238 people. According to Indian Army, the teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible. "Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens. Army medical and engineering teams with ambulances and support services have been deployed from the Eastern Command. The teams have been routed from multiple bases so as to reach the place of the incident as early as possible," said Indian Army officials.

The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday. A Help desk has been set up at Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur railway station for providing assistance to people following Train Mishap in Odisha's Balasore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

