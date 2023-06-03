3 Naxals injured after encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Three Naxals were injured after an encounter occurred between police and Naxalites in Sukma district, police said on Saturday . Police said that after receiving inputs about the Naxal commanders in the region a unit of DRG was sent to the spot.

"On the information about the presence of Naxal commander Mangadu, Vetti Bhima and other Naxalites in village Maraiguda, Regragatta area under Thana Bheji and Errabor, the DRG team of District Police Sukma was sent to the said places as part of anti-Naxal operation," SP Kiran Chavan said. He further stated that police open fire in retaliation after Naxalites had fired on the police party.

"During the said operation, this morning near Regragatta, Naxalites ambushed and fired on the police party, on which the jawans immediately retaliated by taking a front, on which the Naxalites had to retreat. In this action, 3-4 Naxalites were injured," he said. A thorough search of the area is being done.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

