Left Menu

3 Naxals injured after encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Police said that after receiving inputs about the Naxal commanders in the region a unit of DRG was sent to the spot.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:00 IST
3 Naxals injured after encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxals were injured after an encounter occurred between police and Naxalites in Sukma district, police said on Saturday . Police said that after receiving inputs about the Naxal commanders in the region a unit of DRG was sent to the spot.

"On the information about the presence of Naxal commander Mangadu, Vetti Bhima and other Naxalites in village Maraiguda, Regragatta area under Thana Bheji and Errabor, the DRG team of District Police Sukma was sent to the said places as part of anti-Naxal operation," SP Kiran Chavan said. He further stated that police open fire in retaliation after Naxalites had fired on the police party.

"During the said operation, this morning near Regragatta, Naxalites ambushed and fired on the police party, on which the jawans immediately retaliated by taking a front, on which the Naxalites had to retreat. In this action, 3-4 Naxalites were injured," he said. A thorough search of the area is being done.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023