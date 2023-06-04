Left Menu

Odisha train accident: CM Stalin conducts virtual review of rescue operations with Tamil Nadu team

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:45 IST
CM Stalin reviews rescue operation in Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually conducted a review meeting from the Chennai Secretariat with the Tamil Nadu team who went to Odisha to enquire about the progress of the rescue operations, an official statement said on Saturday. The CM also enquired about the details of the people from Tamil Nadu who died or were injured in the accident, it said.

State Sports and Youth Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, Panindra Reddy, ACS, Transport were present for Video Conferencing and State Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Finance Udayachandran and other higher government officials were present in the meeting Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh left for Odisha's Balasore to enquire about the tragic train accident.

While interacting with media at Chennai Airport on Saturday Morning Udhayanidhi Stalin said "We are going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by the train accident." On the other hand, Tamil Nadu MK Stalin also reached at State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai on Saturday morning and took stock of the situation. Stalin also said he had spoken to Odisha's CM Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all possible assistance from Tamil Nadu Government.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the site on Saturday said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted. "It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said. (ANI)

