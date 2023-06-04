Left Menu

Anti-collision device 'Kavach' likely to be installed in trains next year: Railways spokesperson

The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach, which was rolled out for trials last year, is likely to be installed in trains next year, Ministry of Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma informed on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:47 IST
Anti-collision device 'Kavach' likely to be installed in trains next year: Railways spokesperson
Spokesperson of Ministry of Railways Amitabh Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach, which was rolled out for trials last year, is likely to be installed in trains next year, Ministry of Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma informed on Saturday. The remark assumes significance in light of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening, which claimed the lives of close to 300 passengers while leaving 900 injured.

The Railways spokesperson said the technology had been rolled out nationwide and has also been sanctioned for use in several railway lines. Speaking on the anti-collision device, Sharma said, "The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach was on trial last year. This technology enables trains to brake automatically when they get on the same track."

Sharma added that the technology is likely to be installed in trains by 2024. "The anti-collision device, which is being used by the Railways currently, represents an old technology. It works when the locomotives are in proximity. However, if the loco pilot crosses the red signal, then there are no automatic brakes. The enhanced version of this technology, TCAS, was designed indigenously. Further work on it is underway and it has been rolled out nationwide. It has also been sanctioned for use in various railway lines and we expect it to be installed in trains by next year," Sharma added.

"So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated (in light of the Odisha triple train tragedy)," the spokesperson for the Railways added. He informed further that work to restore the damaged railway tracks in Balasore is underway and will be completed soon. "First, we will complete the restoration of the downline," he added.

The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the accident spot, accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It's a painful incident. We might not bring back the lives lost but we are with the families of the victims at this hour of grief. The government has taken very serious note of the incident and will leave no stone unturned in treating the injured passengers. An investigation has been ordered and those found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023