Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani elected fifth president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during an executive meeting held on June 3 and 4 in the town of Mhow in Indore, the officials said.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during an executive meeting held on June 3 and 4 in the town of Mhow in Indore, the officials said. They added that the seat of the president had been vacant since last April after the demise of the former occupant, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi.

According to officials, the Board's newly elected president also announced appointees for the vacant portfolios of the AIMPLB. "Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi was appointed the new general secretary of AIMPLB, replacing the Board's previous general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani," an official said.

Saiyyad Shah Khusru Husaini Gulbarga and Saiyyad Sadatullah Husaini were appointed the new vice presidents of the board, they added. The president also appointed Maulana Sayyid Bilal Hasni Nadwi, Maulana Ahmad Wali Fasial Rahmani and Maulana Yaseen Ali Usmani to the board.

They said that the board had four vice presidents but two of the posts fell vacant following the demise of the holders. The agenda for the first day of the meeting was the appointment of the new president and the filling of the vacant portfolios of AIMPLB.

The agenda for the second day of the conference would be the Uniform Civil Code and the meeting of AIMPLB internal committees, stated officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

