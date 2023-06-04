Six rescued in MP's Dewas after ropeway car gets stuck midway due to storm

An accident was averted on Saturday evening near Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after a cable car with six tourists got stuck on the ropeway. Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dewas Vivek Singh Chauhan said the cable of the ropeway came out from the pulley due to the storm.

The people, stuck on the ropeway, were finally rescued successfully after an hour-long effort. "Due to the rain, the ropeway workers had to face a lot of trouble even in the rescue process," said the police official. (ANI)

