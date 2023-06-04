Left Menu

OMRON Healthcare to launch operations by March 2025

OMRON Healthcare, manufacturers of blood pressure monitors and cardiovascular disease prevention and management service provider expects to commence operations at its Tamil Nadu plant by March 2025, the company said.OMRON Healthcare would be setting up a facility to manufacture blood pressure monitors in Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is an industrial cluster located on the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor.

OMRON Healthcare, manufacturers of blood pressure monitors and cardiovascular disease prevention and management service provider expects to commence operations at its Tamil Nadu plant by March 2025, the company said.

OMRON Healthcare would be setting up a facility to manufacture blood pressure monitors in Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is an industrial cluster located on the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor. Currently, it has over nine global companies at the facility.

The OMRON Healthcare factory would be built on a 6.02 acre land to produce blood pressure monitors and supply to the domestic market. It would launch operations in March 2025 at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.

''We are delighted to welcome OMRON Healthcare to Origins by Mahindra, Chennai...This is a testament to the compelling value proposition that our industrial cluster offers as a preferred manufacturing destination,'' Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd chief business officer-industrial, Rajaram Pai said.

