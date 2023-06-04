Left Menu

Siddaramaiah directs KMF not to deduct milk procurement price

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:43 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday directed the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) not to cut the milk procurement price fixed by the government for the producers.

Following reports that the KMF has decided to reduce the procurement price in view of bumper milk production in the state, the Chief Minister gave directions to the Federation's Managing Director.

The Chief Minister told the KMF MD that any decision regarding the reduction in procurement price should not be taken abruptly, a government statement said.

Siddaramaiah told him that any such decision should be taken only after discussing with the government.

The Chief Minister further said that any deduction in procurement price will cost problems to the milk producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

