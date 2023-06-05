Left Menu

BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 07:45 IST
BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border
BSF recovers narcotics from Attari-Wagah Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the Pakistani drone, which violated Indian airspace, was intercepted and shot down by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg," the officials said in a statement. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023