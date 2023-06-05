Court verdict in Awdhesh Rai murder case against Mukhtar Ansari today

A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will deliver verdict in 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai's murder case on Monday at around 2 PM, in which gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is the prime accused. Ahead of the judgement, security has been tightened at court premises and in the sensitive areas of the city.

Earlier, the Special Court concluded the hearing after arguments on May 19, reserved its order, and fixed June 5 as the date to deliver it. On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of Former MLA Ajay Rai, Awadhesh Rai, was shot dead outside Ajay Rai's house in Varanasi.

In this case, Ajay Rai had named Mukhtar Ansari, Bhim Singh and former MLA Abdul Kalim, in the FIR. On May 17, a Ghazipur MP/MLA Court acquitted Mukhtar Ansari accused in a case of conspiracy of a murder attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district.

In 2009, Mir Hasan filed a case of attempt to murder against Ansari under 120B. A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur. (ANI)

