"UP doing commendable work under your leadership," Amit Shah extends birthday wishes to CM Yogi

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:03 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and lauded his "commendable work" in the state in bringing poor welfare and good governance. "Happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji. Under the guidance of Modi ji, the state government is doing commendable work under your leadership in bringing poor welfare and good governance to the ground in Uttar Pradesh. I pray to God that you stay healthy and have a long life," Shah tweeted.

Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is currently serving as the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1998, representing the Gorakhpur constituency, and has been re-elected five times since then. Born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, a small town in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, Adityanath assumed the role of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

Before becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. In addition to his political career, Adityanath holds the position of head priest at the Gorakhnath Math-- a Hindu temple located in Uttar Pradeah's Gorakhpur.

Adityanath has been associated with the BJP since his youth, and he began his political journey as a student leader in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined the BJP in 1991 and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

