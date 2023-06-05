Left Menu

Integrated response, monsoon ops preparedness among issues to be discussed in 'Annual Conference on Capacity Building for disaster response 2023'

Integrated response to disaster challenges, monsoon operation preparedness and coordination with State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) are among the key issues to be discussed in the 'Annual Conference on Capacity Building for Disaster Response 2023' being held here in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Integrated response to disaster challenges, monsoon operation preparedness and coordination with State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) are among the key issues to be discussed in the 'Annual Conference on Capacity Building for Disaster Response 2023' being held here in the national capital on Tuesday. Being organized by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), capacity building for Chemical Radiological Biological Nuclear (CBRN) contingency, futuristic response to biological emergencies and many more topics to make the road map for strengthening and capacity building of SDRFs, Civil Defence, Home Guards and Fire Services are to be discussed in the conference.

Issues related to Disaster Management Training, Good Practices adopted and way forward will also be discussed in the conference. The conference shall provide a platform for the stakeholders to share their best practices, lesson learnt, rectify the shortcomings and work to improve the response capabilities. This conference shall also be utilized by the stakeholders for planning and preparing for the coming monsoon season.

The NDRF is relentlessly engaged in the capacity building of SDRFs, Civil Defence and Home Guards and is also committed to strengthening these agencies through its various outreach programs like training and capacity development initiatives. The conference will be attended by eminent speakers and Directors General or Additional Directors General of all states and Union Territories of the SDRFs, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Services.

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra will grace the occasion as chief guest. S Sundari Nanda, Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will be the chief guest on the valedictory session scheduled on the same day. The NDRF has been organizing this conference for the capacity building of stakeholders for the last 10 years.

"In order to make the community a first responder during the disaster, NDRF is conducting mock exercises, FAMEx on various disaster scenarios with the active participation of all stakeholders across the country. Besides, School Safety Program (SSP), and Community Awareness Program (CAP) are also being conducted and more than 76 lakh got benefitted so far through these programs," said the NDRF in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

