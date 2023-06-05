Big names will come up: BJP on Rajasthan paper leak case

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government claiming that big names will come to light in the Rajasthan paper leak case now that the central agenices have started their investigation. BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said that if the state government does not block investigation by the Central agencies, names of tall leaders will be revealed.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore gave this statement at the house of former contractor Bhajanlal Vishnoi in Barmer and RPSC member Babulal Katara in Dungarpur. The state government has cheated the youth of Rajasthan, he said. Rathore said that the state government has opened an industry of paper leaks in Rajasthan. On one hand the state government talks about giving unemployment allowance and on the other hand about giving jobs, however, the recruitment examinations get canceled time and again, he said.

When the state government investigates, names of small pawns get revealed. The state government does not want central probe agencies to investigate this case because 'big people' of the state Congress are involved in this. Meanwhile, BJP State President CP Joshi said that the youth of Rajasthan want action to be taken against the big culprits of the paper leak case. CP Joshi said that in Rajasthan people educate their children by compromising on their basic necessities. However, the paper leak incident has disappointed everyone.

Joshi further revealed that the board chairman had confessed to him that he is just a 'pawn' and this case has got everyone's hands dirty, till the very top. 20 members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission have been arrested in the case, he said justifying that the scope of investigation should be increased further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)