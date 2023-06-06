Chhattisgarh: NCPCR takes cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker's adoption centre

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, said on Monday that the Commission has taken cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker. Reacting to the purported video clip of Kanker adoption agency's coordinator Seema Dwivedi badly thrashing two children at the centre went viral, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo tweeted that the video of children being thrashed in a creche in Chhattisgarh has been taken cognizance of.

"In Kanker, Chhattisgarh, cognizance has been taken of the video of a child being beaten up in a children's home, the District Collector has taken action and registered an FIR and suspended the District Program Officer of the government. The remaining action is being taken," he tweeted. Taking action, the District Collector has registered an FIR and suspended the District Program Officer of the government. The remaining action is being taken.

Earlier the police arrested the coordinator of an adoption agency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district after a video of her badly thrashing children went viral. Seema Dwivedi, the coordinator of a specialized adoption agency in the district, was arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing children at the centre, said a statement issued by the public relations department. Following a complaint received from the officials of woman and children development department, police registered an offence against the accused coordinator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel.

Moreover, the then District Program Officer Kanker Chandrashekhar Mishra has been suspended for his negligence in the investigation of complaints against the adoption agency, said the statement issued by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)