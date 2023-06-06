Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: NCPCR takes cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker's adoption centre

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, said on Monday that the Commission has taken cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 06:47 IST
Chhattisgarh: NCPCR takes cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker's adoption centre
Police arrest the coordinator of the adoption agency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. (Credit/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, said on Monday that the Commission has taken cognizance of children being thrashed in Kanker. Reacting to the purported video clip of Kanker adoption agency's coordinator Seema Dwivedi badly thrashing two children at the centre went viral, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo tweeted that the video of children being thrashed in a creche in Chhattisgarh has been taken cognizance of.

"In Kanker, Chhattisgarh, cognizance has been taken of the video of a child being beaten up in a children's home, the District Collector has taken action and registered an FIR and suspended the District Program Officer of the government. The remaining action is being taken," he tweeted. Taking action, the District Collector has registered an FIR and suspended the District Program Officer of the government. The remaining action is being taken.

Earlier the police arrested the coordinator of an adoption agency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district after a video of her badly thrashing children went viral. Seema Dwivedi, the coordinator of a specialized adoption agency in the district, was arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing children at the centre, said a statement issued by the public relations department. Following a complaint received from the officials of woman and children development department, police registered an offence against the accused coordinator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Divyang Patel.

Moreover, the then District Program Officer Kanker Chandrashekhar Mishra has been suspended for his negligence in the investigation of complaints against the adoption agency, said the statement issued by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
4
Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023