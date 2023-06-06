AAI launches booklet on its sustainability initiatives on World Environment Day

"Sustainable Green Airports Mission", a publication on the initiatives taken up by Airports Authority of India (AAI) on sustainability, was launched on World Environment Day by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation. This booklet highlights the various initiatives taken up by AAI on sustainability and becoming carbon neutral, in line with the Panchamrit goals declared by the Prime Minister of India at COP26, said an official statement. The objective of this booklet is to document and inform all stakeholders about the initiatives being taken by AAI, learn over time, track progress, and seek cooperation in enhancing actions towards efficient and sustainable airport operations and achieving the target of carbon neutrality.

At the launch of the booklet, Jyotiraditya Scindia appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by the AAI to publish SUGAM which highlights AAI's commitment towards sustainable development and concern towards climate change. SUGAM is the first such effort showcasing the sustainability initiatives taken at AAI airports, emphasising renewable energy and energy-efficient measures. It also provides an in-depth analysis of energy performance and emission intensities across Indian airports.

AAI has devised a roadmap to shift from fossil fuel-based energy to green power from renewable sources to reduce the carbon footprint. AAI has also planned to optimise energy efficiency and onsite solar capacity, and to adopt other renewable energy options to switch over its operations on 100 percent renewable energy, said authorities. AAI is already meeting about two thirds of its energy requirements through renewable energy. Encouraging the usage of green energy at the airports, Solar plants with a combined commissioned capacity of 55 MWp have been installed and commissioned at AAI airports with 42 airports running on 100% Renewable Energy.

SUGAM encapsulates Union Government's vision and commitment to India's updated 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions and long-term net zero goal by 2070. The booklet aims to promote transparency and knowledge sharing, encouraging other airports to learn from AAI's experiences and contribute to the collective goal of achieving net zero emissions, said authorities. (ANI)

