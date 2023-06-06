Left Menu

Delhi Police busts pan-India online cheating gang, 6 apprehended

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam said that six people have been arrested so far on allegations of cheating and 7 accounts compromising 350 crore transactions were recovered.

06-06-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO), Special Cell Delhi Police on Monday busted a nationwide online cheating gang involved in duping over 1,977 people across India and arrested six people, the police official said. The gang, using a fraudulent loan application called "Cash Advance," engaged in fraudulent activities resulting in committing a scam worth Rs 350 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam said that six people have been arrested so far on allegations of cheating and 7 accounts compromising 350 crore transactions were recovered. "Delhi Police's IFSO unit has busted a fraudulent loan app named "Cash Advance" which gave fake loans and recovered money at higher rates. The gang cheated a total of 1977 people pan India. There were 2 such cases from Delhi. 7 accounts compromising 350 crore transactions were recovered. 6 people were arrested in the act and 7 mobile phones," the DCP said.

He further said that one laptop and 15 debit cards were recovered from the accused. "Jai Goyal, resident of Model Town, New Delhi alleged that some persons were extorting and blackmailing the public at large on the pretext of providing instant loans by getting access to their mobile data illegally through a loan app called Cash Advance," Delhi Police said giving details of the chain of events.

Further, on the search of the NCRP portal, a total of 102 complaints from the Delhi region and 1977 from all over India were found lodged against the same app. Hence, a case under sections 384/385/420/120B of IPC was lodged at Police Station Special Cell, Delhi after preliminary enquiry and investigation were taken up, said the Police. Accused Nitin, who had worked in a Chinese loan app company as a team leader before, is well versed in the working of loan apps and the recovery process. The accused have been identified as Mustajab Gulam Mohammed Naviwala, Anisbhai Ashrafbhai Vinchhi, Gokul Biswas, Ashok, Balwant and Nitin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

