Left Menu

ED issues summon to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in teacher recruitment 'scam'

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued summon to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it on June 13 in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:48 IST
ED issues summon to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in teacher recruitment 'scam'
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summon to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it on June 13 in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Reacting to this, Banerjee, while addressing to Media in Nadia hit out at the Central government and said that their double engine is ED and CBI.

"BJP's double engine is ED and CBI. When one engine [CBI] failed now they are using another engine," he said, adding that the party is getting sleepless nights after seeing "Nobo Jowar Yatra". Last month, Banerjee was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

After walking out of the CBI office, the nephew of State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that he answered all the questions hurled at him. "I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," the TMC MP had said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Banerjee's wife Rujira was questioned by the ED for over four hours, here in Kolkata in connection with the alleged coal smuggling case. Earlier, on Tuesday, Rujira was stopped by the immigration department at Kolkata airport from boarding a Dubai flight and was also handed a copy of the summons issued to her by the ED. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023