ED issues summon to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in teacher recruitment 'scam'

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summon to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it on June 13 in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam. Reacting to this, Banerjee, while addressing to Media in Nadia hit out at the Central government and said that their double engine is ED and CBI.

"BJP's double engine is ED and CBI. When one engine [CBI] failed now they are using another engine," he said, adding that the party is getting sleepless nights after seeing "Nobo Jowar Yatra". Last month, Banerjee was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

After walking out of the CBI office, the nephew of State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that he answered all the questions hurled at him. "I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," the TMC MP had said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Banerjee's wife Rujira was questioned by the ED for over four hours, here in Kolkata in connection with the alleged coal smuggling case. Earlier, on Tuesday, Rujira was stopped by the immigration department at Kolkata airport from boarding a Dubai flight and was also handed a copy of the summons issued to her by the ED. (ANI)

