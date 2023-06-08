CM Gehlot hails Rajasthan govt schemes, says inflation relief camps reducing burden on people

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday highlighted his government's welfare schemes and said that inflation relief camps being held by the state government has reduced the burden on the people.

Addressing a delegation from Ramgarh assembly constituency at the Chief Minister's residence, Gehlot said the state government has continuously taken important decisions in all sectors, including education, health, agriculture and social security in the last four and a half years. No stone is being left unturned for the all-round development of the state, he said.

''Peace, harmony and brotherhood are the basis of development, therefore the state government is making constant efforts to maintain communal harmony and unity in the state,'' he said. Highlighting the schemes and programmes of the state government, Gehlot said inflation relief camps are being held where people are provided help through 10 specific welfare schemes.

Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, chairman of Mewat Regional Development Board Zuber Khan, and other public representatives and people of Ramgarh area were present on the occasion. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state before the end of the year.

