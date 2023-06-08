Left Menu

"BJP is daydreaming, they don't understand South India": BRS leader

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders statement that Telangana is the gateway for the party to enter into South India, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday said that the saffron party is especially daydreaming as far as penetrating into South India is concerned.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:17 IST
"BJP is daydreaming, they don't understand South India": BRS leader
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' statement that Telangana is the gateway for the party to enter South India, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday said that the saffron party is daydreaming as far as penetrating South India is concerned. "South India has badly rejected them. They hardly have footprints here. BJP does not understand South India. The aspirations of South India, the culture of South India, the traditions of South India. BJP knows how to provoke the emotions rather than understanding the aspirations and come out with the public policy and political narrative that compliment the culture and traditions," he said.

Launching another strong attack at the BJP, Sravan said that the party wants to break the "Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb" in Telangana. "In particular Telangana, it is known for Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb. We live like brothers and sisters but unfortunately BJP wants to break that Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb and destroy the social ecosystem which Telangana will reject," he said.

"They hardly have three seats, within the three seats they have thirty groups in the BJP party. So whether it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anyone from BJP comes and camps in Telangana they will not get their footprints. They will surely lose three seats also. They have been pushed to third position further down. Telangana will kick them out," he added. Reacting to Home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda's visit to the State, BRS leader said, "The party don't have competent leadership in Telangana. People are not willing to accept their narrative. That's why they want to come to Telangana like flies and create some kind of political atmosphere but I am sure they will fail."

"Though they have won in Dubbaka, but in the subsequent elections everybody knows what happened. So I think Telangana is not ground for them. They should try their luck in northern India and certainly not in Telangana," he added. Heaping praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led government, he said, "Telangana is the land of development, first in the country. First paddy producer, number one State in terms of providing irrigation water, welfare schemes of Telangana have become role models for the rest of the country. It is Ram Rajya under the leadership of KCR in Telangana. The people have understood the drama of BJP and they will be taught lessons."

Aiming at the BRS leader said, "BJP believes in propaganda, they think that by a lie will become truth by continuously repeating it. But people of Telangana are smarter than so-called leaders of BJP. So therefore propaganda tactics will not work in Telangana. KCR is a strong and mighty leader and great work has been done in the last nine years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023