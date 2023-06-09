"Police in touch with other agencies to solve deportation issues of Indian in Canada": Jalandhar ADCP

Punjab Police on Thursday said that they are in touch with other agencies to ensure justice for the 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, who are facing deportation from Canada after Canadian authorities found the students' "admission offer letters" to educational institutions to be fake. Following a preliminary investigation, two individuals, identified as Brijesh and Rahul, have been arrested for their involvement in the fraudulent process. Aditya, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, said.

"When Jalandhar Police came to know about the issue. We registered 4 FIRs in March. The main accused are Brijesh and Rahul. Immediate actions were taken and Rahul was taken into custody. We are in touch with other agencies to give justice as soon as possible," ADCP said. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the matter.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to meet him over the issue. Dhaliwal in a letter written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanded that students should not be deported and work permits should be provided to them considering their visas.

He also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to cooperate with Punjab Government to punish travel agents who cheated the students. (ANI)

