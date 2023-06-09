Left Menu

Rupee rises 5 paise to 82.46 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 10:10 IST
Rupee rises 5 paise to 82.46 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee gained 5 paise to 82.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid positive trends in equities markets.

Forex traders said falling crude price and inflow of foreign fund in domestic equities markets also provided support to the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.49 and touched the highest level of 82.45.

Later, it traded at 82.46, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.51 against the dollar.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Thursday to maintain pause on interest rate came on expected lines, which boosted the overall sentiment.

RBI on Thursday kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, investors were concerned over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision to be announced next week.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 103.38.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.50 per cent to USD 75.58 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 25.29 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 62,873.93. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 7.45 points or 0.04 per cent to 18,642.00.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 212.40 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023