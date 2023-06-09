Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Jagatguru Ashram in Kankhal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Jagatguru Swami Rajarajeshwarashram at Jagatguru Ashram in Kankhal on Friday and received his blessings.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 23:54 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Jagatguru Ashram(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami then reached Damkothi, where he paid courtesy visits to Panchayati Nirmal Akhara's Swami Gyandev Shastri, Bada Akhara's Mahant Durgadas, Mahant Rupendra, and other saints and took their blessings.

Dhami on Friday chaired the first review meeting of the Program Implementation Department at the state secretariat in Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

