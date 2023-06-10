Left Menu

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Howrah; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah on Saturday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 16:11 IST
West Bengal: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Howrah; no casualties reported
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah on Saturday, officials said. Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

