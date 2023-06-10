Left Menu

Chhattisgarh government organises helicopter joyride for 88 meritorious students

Acknowledging the hard work and determination of meritorious students, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday organised a helicopter joyride for 88 meritorious students, including 10 children belonging to special backward tribal communities of Class 10 and 12 in Raipur.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Acknowledging the hard work and determination of meritorious students, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday organised a helicopter joyride for 88 meritorious students, including 10 children belonging to special backward tribal communities of Class 10 and 12 in Raipur. The joyride was organised for meritorious students according to the announcement of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the presence of Chhattisgarh's School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

"CM Bhupesh Baghel had promised children that if they come among top 10 in 10th and 12th exams, they will get to ride in a helicopter...," Dr Premsai Singh, Chhattisgarh Minister said, adding that the children were excited to get their first chance at a helicopter ride. The minister further said that he had told the children to become the motivation for other children in their family as well as relations.

After the helicopter ride, the children along with their parents attended a programme hosted at CM House to felicitate the meritorious students. Excited after the joyride, Gayatri Dhanusdhari, a 12th student belonging to a special backward tribal community in Gariaband district, said that the places look very beautiful from above.

"My parents have supported me a lot and I will serve the nation by joining a government job in future," said Gayatri, who scored 85.2 per cent on the 12th board. N Kumari Belkariya, who secured 88.16 per cent in the 10th board examination, said that she will start coaching for NEET and serve humanity by becoming a doctor.

Belkariya informed that she hails from Kabirdham district and her mother works as a cook in the government primary school of her village. Belkariya also belongs to a special backward tribal community. (ANI)

