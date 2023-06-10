Block Pramukh is responsible for carrying forward schemes of the government: U'khand CM Dhami

In a dialogue programme with Block Pramukhs at the Chief Minister's residence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Block Pramukh is an important link in the three-tier Panchayati system. They are also responsible for carrying forward the schemes of the government in their areas. The Chief Minister said that the honorarium of block heads would be increased soon. On increasing the funds of block heads and other demands, the Chief Minister said that an appropriate decision will be taken after assessing all the demands.

Chief Minister Dhami said that many public welfare schemes are being run by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Dhami said, "In the last nine years, the schemes have been taken forward keeping in mind the people of every section of society. There was a lot of thought behind opening Jan Dhan accounts for the poor. Today, under various schemes, funds are being sent directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Digital transactions have increased rapidly in the country. India is the country with the largest number of digital transactions in the world. The Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was started during the Corona period, the benefits of which are still being received by the poor. Relief is being given to the common man through PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, every house tap, every house water and various other schemes."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also making schemes keeping in mind the people in the last line of society. "Many works are being done in the fields of agriculture, horticulture and tourism in the state. A new tourism policy has been introduced. Homestay is being promoted fast. Through the Uttarakhand Atal Ayushman Yojana, each family is being given free health facility up to Rs. 5 lakh. Antyodaya card holders are being given three cylinders free of cost in the state. This facility is being given to 1 lakh 81 thousand poor families in the state. The work on the apple and kiwi mission is being done at a fast pace. Cinnamon and Timur have also been taken as missions," the CM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)