Left Menu

Kerala: Customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 1.21 crores at Kochi airport

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Kochi, seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewelry worth Rs 1,21,83,965 from 4 passengers who had arrived from Malaysia at Kochi Airport," the official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:12 IST
Kerala: Customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 1.21 crores at Kochi airport
Gold seized at Kochi airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kochi Airport has seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewelry worth Rs 1,21,83,965, an official statement said. The Customs department said that the gold was recovered from the four passengers who had arrived at the airport from Malaysia on Friday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Kochi, seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewelry worth Rs 1,21,83,965 from 4 passengers who had arrived from Malaysia at Kochi Airport," the official statement said. The recovered gold was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962, an official said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident. Earlier last month in a similar incident The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 56.48 lakhs at Kochi airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023