Punjab: Another accused arrested in Guava tree compensation scam by Vigilance Bureau

"The arrested person has been identified as Advocate Rohit Sharma, who is a son of Shiv Kumar, PCS (Retd). Shiv Kumar got retired in February 2020 and has remained posted as LAC, GMADA from 2015-16," the official spokesperson said.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said that it has arrested another accused in the illegal compensation scam involving the planting of guava trees in the village Bakarpur of SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. The accused has been identified as Rohit Sharma who is an advocate.

"The arrested person has been identified as Advocate Rohit Sharma, who is a son of Shiv Kumar, PCS (Retd). Shiv Kumar got retired in February 2020 and has remained posted as LAC, GMADA from 2015-16," the official spokesperson said. Vigilance Bureau further mentioned that the wife of the accused Rohit had obtained wrongful compensation of about Rs 80 lakh in lieu of Guava plants.

"The accused Rohit's wife Bharti has obtained wrongful compensation of about Rs 80 lacks in lieu of Guava plants on 4 Kanal lands at Village Bakarpur. They purchased this land in the year 2017," the spokesperson mentioned. VB produced the accused before the duty magistrate, Mohali, and the court further sent him to four days of police custody.

According to the official statement, a total of 16 accused have been arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore scam. Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

