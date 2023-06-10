Left Menu

Delhi: 10-year-old drowns in Kondli canal while taking bath

A ten-year-old boy drowned after falling into the Kondli canal while taking a bath on Saturday, informed Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A ten-year-old boy drowned after falling into the Kondli canal while taking a bath on Saturday, informed Delhi Police. The child had gone for a bath in the canal with his friends.

As the child fell in the waters, his friends returned home and narrated the incident to their elders. On receiving the information of the incident, the police reached the spot. The deceased's body was recovered with the help of divers.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

