Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the UT.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:50 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his son and MP Shrikant Shinde called on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the union territory. After the meeting, Shinde said, "I had a courtesy meeting with J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. A lot of development and change has happened in J&K. With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have requested the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Sadan in J&K for tourists visiting from the state."

According to CMO, Shinde requested LG Manoj Sinha to provide space for Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar. Shinde is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is accompanied by his son and MP Shrikant Shinde. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023