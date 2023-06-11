Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the UT.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his son and MP Shrikant Shinde called on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the union territory. After the meeting, Shinde said, "I had a courtesy meeting with J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. A lot of development and change has happened in J&K. With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have requested the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Sadan in J&K for tourists visiting from the state."
According to CMO, Shinde requested LG Manoj Sinha to provide space for Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar. Shinde is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is accompanied by his son and MP Shrikant Shinde. (ANI)
