Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area on Sunday, officials said.

11-06-2023 20:24 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area on Sunday, officials said. Firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to douse the fire.

More details are awaited on the matter. On Saturday, a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah, officials said.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

