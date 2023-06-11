Left Menu

Philadelphia highway collapses after vehicle engulfed by fire

A portion of a major U.S. highway collapsed in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire underneath it, city officials said on Sunday. This stretch of the I-95 corridor sits in the dense northeast section of Philadelphia and connects the city to its northern suburbs, like Bucks County. On a Sunday in the summer, it’s routinely used by beach goers coming home from the Jersey Shore.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:40 IST
Philadelphia highway collapses after vehicle engulfed by fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A portion of a major U.S. highway collapsed in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire underneath it, city officials said on Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Smoke billowed from the rubble of the collapsed section of the northbound lanes of I-95, the main north-south interstate on the East Coast. Video showed emergency vehicles and workers gathered in the area. Traffic in both directions of the eight-lane highway was halted due to concerns about the structural integrity of the remaining southbound lanes. This stretch of the I-95 corridor sits in the dense northeast section of Philadelphia and connects the city to its northern suburbs, like Bucks County.

On a Sunday in the summer, it’s routinely used by beach goers coming home from the Jersey Shore. During the week, it’s crowded with commuters and vehicles traveling to Boston, Baltimore and Washington. Firefighters battled a large fire coming from a vehicle, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer told reporters.

"We tried to extinguish the fire...We did upgrade it to a hazmat box because we got reports that it could have been a tanker or something like that," he said. Crews will be at work for "a while," Bowmer added, trying to determine if fuel or gas lines might have been compromised by the accident.

Dominick Mireles, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management, said officials were concerned about the accident's potential impact on the environment due to the proximity to the Delaware River. "Today is going to be a long day," he said, adding that recovery efforts are likely to take time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023