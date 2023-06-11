Left Menu

Venezuela's PDVSA resumes operations in El Palito refinery, sources say

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:11 IST
Venezuela's state energy company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA has resumed operation at the catalytic cracking unit at the El Palito refinery, a government-allied legislator and seven sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

 

