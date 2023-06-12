Amit Agrawal appointed UIDAI CEO, Subodh Kumar Singh named DG NTA

Senior IAS officers Amit Agrawal and Subodh Kumar Singh have been appointed as CEO Unique Identification Authority of India and director general of the National Testing Agency, respectively, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Both Agrawal (1993 batch) and Singh (1997 batch) are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

Agrawal, additional secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority in the rank and pay of additional secretary to the Government of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh, who is currently additional secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has been named as the NTA's director general, it said.

Richa Sharma, additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been moved to the Department of Food and Public Distribution to replace Singh, according to the order issued late Sunday night.

Rashmi Chowdhary, additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed as secretary in the Central Information Commission.

Shyam Jagannathan, who is currently posted as development commissioner of the Santa Cruz Exclusive Export Processing Zone, Special Economic Zone, Mumbai, will now be the director general (shipping) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Senior bureaucrat Sanjeev Kumar Chadha will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Vumlunmang Vualnam will be additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and Ramesh Krishnamurthi will be additional secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the order said.

As many as 13 senior officers have been appointed in different central government departments.

L S Changsan will be additional secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, R Anand will be additional secretary in the Department of Land Resources and Maninder Kaur Dwivedi will be additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Dwivedi will also hold the additional charge of managing director in the Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, said the order.

Vipin Kumar, who is joint secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, who is currently joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has also approved in-situ upgradation of two officers to the level of additional secretary to the government of India by temporarily upgrading the post held by them.

Accordingly, Sanjay Sethi, chairperson of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will now be in the rank and pay of additional secretary. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, joint secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will be additional secretary in the same ministry, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)