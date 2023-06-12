Left Menu

Pakistan's Russian crude shipment paid in Chinese currency - minister

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:20 IST
Pakistan's Russian crude shipment paid in Chinese currency - minister
Representative Image
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Russian crude shipment was paid for in Chinese currency, the South Asian country's petroleum minister said on Monday. The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow arrived in Karachi on Sunday. It is currently being offloaded at the port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

