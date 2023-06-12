Pakistan's Russian crude shipment paid in Chinese currency - minister
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Russian crude shipment was paid for in Chinese currency, the South Asian country's petroleum minister said on Monday. The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow arrived in Karachi on Sunday. It is currently being offloaded at the port.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement