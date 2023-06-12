Left Menu

Assam: Couple dies after being attacked by elephant in Kamrup

"Following the incident police and forest officials rushed to the area and recovered the bodies. The bodies are under the custody of Boko police for sending to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem," Dimpi Bora said.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:09 IST
Assam: Couple dies after being attacked by elephant in Kamrup
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday. The incident took place in the Nagaldonga area near Bamunigaon in Kamrup district.

The deceased persons were identified as Thuleswar Rabha (56 years old) and his wife Nilima Rabha (52 years old). Dimpi Bora, DFO of Kamrup (West) Division told ANI that, the couple was killed by a wild elephant at the Nagaldonga area inside Bagaikhas Reserve Forest under Bamunigaon Range on Monday.

"Following the incident police and forest officials rushed to the area and recovered the bodies. The bodies are under the custody of Boko police for sending to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem," Dimpi Bora said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023