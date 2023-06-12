Assam: Couple dies after being attacked by elephant in Kamrup

A couple died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday. The incident took place in the Nagaldonga area near Bamunigaon in Kamrup district.

The deceased persons were identified as Thuleswar Rabha (56 years old) and his wife Nilima Rabha (52 years old). Dimpi Bora, DFO of Kamrup (West) Division told ANI that, the couple was killed by a wild elephant at the Nagaldonga area inside Bagaikhas Reserve Forest under Bamunigaon Range on Monday.

"Following the incident police and forest officials rushed to the area and recovered the bodies. The bodies are under the custody of Boko police for sending to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem," Dimpi Bora said. (ANI)

