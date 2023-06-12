Maharashtra court grants transit remand of accused in Ghaziabad gaming app conversion racket

A Thane court on Monday handed over the transit remand of one Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo to Uttar Pradesh police till June 15. Shahnawaz, a resident of Mumbai's Mumbra wanted by Ghaziabad police in an alleged online gaming and conversion racket. He was arrested by the Thane police on Sunday from Maharashtra's Raigad district.

While granting the transit remand of the accused, the court questioned Uttar Pradesh Police over security arrangements and how they will take Shahnawaz to Uttar Pradesh. The UP police informed the court that they will be taking the accused by road. A man from Ghaziabad lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his son to Islam. Based on the man's complaint, Khan and the cleric of a mosque in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the government has prepared a framework regarding online gaming through which games involving betting, harmful to users, and that can be addictive will be banned in India. "For the first time, we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow three types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involve a factor of addiction will be banned in the country," Chandrasekhar told ANI. (ANI)

