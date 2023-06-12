Left Menu

Maharashtra court grants transit remand of accused in Ghaziabad gaming app conversion racket

Thane court on Monday handed over the transit remand of Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo to Uttar Pradesh police till 15th June.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:27 IST
Maharashtra court grants transit remand of accused in Ghaziabad gaming app conversion racket
Accused in police custody after being arrested (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane court on Monday handed over the transit remand of one Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo to Uttar Pradesh police till June 15. Shahnawaz, a resident of Mumbai's Mumbra wanted by Ghaziabad police in an alleged online gaming and conversion racket. He was arrested by the Thane police on Sunday from Maharashtra's Raigad district.

While granting the transit remand of the accused, the court questioned Uttar Pradesh Police over security arrangements and how they will take Shahnawaz to Uttar Pradesh. The UP police informed the court that they will be taking the accused by road. A man from Ghaziabad lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his son to Islam. Based on the man's complaint, Khan and the cleric of a mosque in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the government has prepared a framework regarding online gaming through which games involving betting, harmful to users, and that can be addictive will be banned in India. "For the first time, we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow three types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involve a factor of addiction will be banned in the country," Chandrasekhar told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023