Bihar: Container truck gets stuck after road caves in Patna; netizens react

Pictures of a road collapse in Patna went viral on Monday after the rear wheel of a truck, passing near Agamkuan-Sheetala Mata Mandir road in Bihar's Patna got stuck in a pit. Pictures of the incident are now doing rounds on social media. The traffic was severely hit following the incident and the daily commuters were stranded in the middle of the road in the scorching heat.

Many of the devotes going to Sheetala Mata Mandir following Sheetla Ashtami looked helpless in the scorching heat. The pictures have gone viral on social media. While some users are making funny comments on this, some users say that such roads become the cause of accidents.

One user commented, "Bihar mein ka baa....," while the other wrote, "Such a soft road was not to be made." Some people found the incident humorous while others criticised the Bihar government for the poor construction of the road.

Some wrote sarcastically, "Great development." One remarked that there are such ruckus roads all over Bihar and wrote - "Long live Lala of Bihar." Later, traffic police arrived on the information of traffic disruption and removed the truck with the help of a crane and traffic movement was restored.

Local alleged that the construction of the road was done under the 'Namami Gange project and claimed that poor quality materials were used in construction which resulted in the incident. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state had to face backlash because of the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)