Left Menu

250 Indira Canteens to be opened in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that officials have been instructed to start at least 250 Indira canteens, one for each ward of Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:29 IST
250 Indira Canteens to be opened in Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that officials have been instructed to start at least 250 Indira Canteens, one for each ward of Bengaluru. The Chief Minister spoke to the media at Home Office Krishna today.

According to the Chief Minister, discussions were held regarding the resumption of Indira Canteens. Earlier, 70 per cent of the cost of the Indira Canteen was paid by BBMP and 30 per cent by the government. But now, it has been decided that BBMP and government will pay 50 per cent of the costs. Indira canteens other than Bengaluru, the costs upto 70 per cent will be paid by the government and 30 per cent by the city municipals. Officers were instructed to provide the list of places in the state where new Indira canteens could be started, CM Siddaramaiah informed.Indira Canteen's menu will be changed and instructions will be given to officers to maintain good quality and cleanliness of the canteens. However, the rates will not be revised.

The Chief Minister informed that the Indira canteen scheme will be relaunched after the completion of a tender process. "The tender process is being decentralised and zone-wise tenders are being called," he said. Indira Canteens were started by the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka in 2017 with the aim to provide meals to the economically disadvantaged sections of society at a subsidised price. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023