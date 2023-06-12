J-K: Air Vice Marshal Vohra calls on DGP to discuss security

Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, called on the Director General of Police, J-K, Dilbag Singh on Monday to discuss the overall security situation in the Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh, said an official statement. According to the statement, the DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb the peace.

The officers also discussed countermeasures including those for foiling attempts of infiltration and dropping arms ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones. The DGP J-K Dilbag Singh also presented a memento to the Air Vice Marshal.

Additional Director General of Police (Hqrs/Coord) PHQ M K Sinha and Inspector-General of Police (Hqrs/CIV) B S Tuti were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

