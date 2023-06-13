Uttarakhand: Police officials appeal to maintain harmony in view of Mahapanchayat on June 15

As tension continues to simmer in Uttarkashi's Purola over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community last month and subsequently right-wing groups planning to hold Mahapanchayat on June 15, district magistrate and superintendent of police arrived here on the 17th day amidst the deadlock. DM Abhishek Ruhela and SP Arpan Yaduvanshi reached Purola on Monday. After meeting with the local public representatives, the officials appealed to maintain harmony and peace in the area. Regarding the opening of shops in the meeting, the people of the particular community clearly told the officials that ever since the threatening posters were put up in Purola, an atmosphere of fear has arisen among them. That's why shops haven't been opened yet, a shopkeeper said.

The district administration held a meeting with local businessmen and people of other organizations and held a detailed discussion on opening shops and maintaining peace. The DM took feedback from the people regarding the possible maha panchayat convened on 15 June. Along with this, a detailed review was done with the SDM, CO and SHO Purola on the events of the last 17 days in Purola. When it came to opening shops in the meeting, the businessmen of the community, Riyat Ali, Ashraf etc. said that they have been doing shopkeeping in Purola for 45 years. "We do not have any complaint or grievance against anyone, but on June 15, an atmosphere of fear has arisen in the minds of the particular community after posters were pasted," a shopkeeper said.

Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan said that apart from the criminal-type community-specific businessmen, no one was asked to leave Purola. Those who have gone after closing their shops went of their own free will. The anger of the people is also about the fact that the businessmen of the particular community do not cooperate in identifying the criminals. Nagar Panchayat President Harimohan Negi, social workers Rajpal Panwar, Ankit Panwar, BJP Mandal President Jagmohan Panwar said that before any kind of atmosphere deteriorates in the city area, the local administration should punish people involved in crimes of any class, including community specials. Strict action should be taken after marking it. So that there is no chance of spoiling the atmosphere in the city area. People's representatives expressed displeasure with the local administration, and police administration for not strictly verifying the people coming from outside regarding the incident. The representatives demanded the police administration to verify on the basis of character proof.

SP Arpan Yaduvanshi asked all public representatives to depute a sub-inspector, especially for verification of persons and businessmen coming from Saharanpur, and Bijnor districts from their native places and police stations. Taking a meeting here, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela appealed to both communities to maintain a peaceful system and not to be misled by anyone. Also appealed to open community special shops with the consent of the representatives of the Board of Trade.

The DM assured full police protection to the businessmen of the particular community and said that those who spoil the environment through posters are being investigated. The instigator will not be spared, he said. (ANI)

