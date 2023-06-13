TDP Chief Naidu synonymous with backstabbing, cheating and lies: Andhra Pradesh CM

Hitting out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandra Babu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he cannot be trusted and is "synonymous with backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating and lies." Reddy said that Chandra Babu Naidu usually makes promises before elections and abandons them post-elections.

"Chandrababu Naidu is synonymous with backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating and lies. He doesn't have any achievements to his credit despite ruling the State for 14 years, so people would not believe him. Naidu will close shop after the elections," the CM added. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu didn't implement welfare schemes during the TDP rule as he didn't have a generous heart.

"Since he has a capitalist mentality, he cheated all sections of society including women, farmers SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and EBCs and never tried to implement welfare schemes which you are experiencing now," the CM said. CM Jagan Reddy said that since Naidu was anti-poor, he didn't want the poor to develop.

"For this reason only, he opposed English medium in schools and the distribution of tabs to students. His nature is to make promises before elections and forget them post-elections. Not even a single area or section of society benefitted during this rule," CM Jagan said. 28 years after becoming the chief minister and after 14 years of ruling, Naidu is coming out with declarations on Rayalaseema, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and gas cylinders, CM Jagan Reddy questioned why he did not make these declarations during the TDP rule.

"It is a war between the Government which is implementing DBT welfare schemes and TDP which has pursued the plunder, stash and devour policy. It is a war between the pro-people government and pro-capitalist TDP enjoying the support of foster son and friendly media," he mentioned. Asking the people not to be misled by the vicious and malicious campaign of TDP and its friendly media, he asked the people to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they believed they benefitted from the Government welfare schemes.

Notably, his comments come a day after Shah hit out hard against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government alleging that the money sent by the Centre to the state was "looted" by the cadre of YSRCP. Amit Shah was in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to address a meeting to mark the completion of the nine years of the BJP-led-Central government under PM Modi.

"PM Modi has initiated the construction of a grand Vizag railway station at a cost of Rs 450 crores. The operation of Kurnool airport has also started. We want that in 2024, Modi Ji should become Prime minister again with the support of more than 20 BJP MPs from Andhra Pradesh," Shah said on Sunday. "In the last five years, PM Modi had sent 5 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh. But did the state got developed? Where did that money go? It went to the corrupt cadre of CM Jagan," the senior BJP leader added on Sunday.

Shah further alleged that the state has become a "den of anti-social elements" under the YSRCP rule. "This Vizag has become a den of anti-social elements under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people from the ruling party are involved in many anti-social activities. The ruling party is involved in all kinds of scams, be it land scam, mining scam and even supply of illegal pharmaceutical drugs," he said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)