Fire extinguished at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar

A fire at an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region on Tuesday has been extinguished, a local emergency task force said. The RIA Novosti news agency said the blaze had been caused by a technical fault with flaring equipment. It said refinery was continuing as normal, citing the plant's press service.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the blaze had been caused by a technical fault with flaring equipment. It said refinery was continuing as normal, citing the plant's press service. The refinery has a capacity of 3.1 million tonnes of oil per year and produces jet fuel among other products.

Oil refineries and energy facilities in southern Russia bordering Ukraine have frequently been the target of drone attacks in recent months.

