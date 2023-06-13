Left Menu

ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday evacuated 50 personnel from Oil Rig 'Key Singapore' in view of the approaching 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 13:31 IST
ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig off Gujarat coast
Indian Coast Guard evacuates 50 persons from Oil Rig 'Key Singapore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday evacuated 50 personnel from Oil Rig 'Key Singapore' in view of the approaching 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy, informed ICG. "In a nerve-racking mission, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shoor & ALH Mk-III (CG 858) augmented for evacuation of 50 personnel from Jack up rig "Key Singapore" off #Okha, #Gujarat. All 50 crew (26 crew on 12th Jun and 24 crew today) evacuated safely," the ICG tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The Key Singapore oil rig is 40 kilometres seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight operation. The operation was done with the help of Ship Shoor and Advanced Light Helicopter Mark III helicopter. The helicopter and the ship braved rough sea conditions and inclement weather and conducted the operation successfully. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM tweeted.

PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023